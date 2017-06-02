Barnstable police identified pedestrian struck by police cruiser

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Officials have released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed by a police cruiser in Massachusetts.

The Cape Cod Times reports 20-year-old Luis Rocano, of Ecuador, was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a Barnstable police cruiser.

Police say Patrol Officer David Heise was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance with the lights of his SUV on and the siren activated when he struck Rocano.

State police say Rocano was walking in the middle of Route 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heise was treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief Paul MacDonald says a report on the crash will be released in the upcoming weeks. Police say Rocano’s body is being returned to his family in Ecuador.

