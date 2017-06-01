Wild western Massachusetts weather still shocking to residents

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is still talking about Wednesday night’s crazy weather.

The freakish weather was especially pronounced in the Westfield area, where a large amount of hail covered the ground.

Sandy Shelnut saw the wild weather from her home, in Montgomery.

“Well it was loud, and it was bright, and the house lit up each time the lightning went, boom, boom, boom,” Shelnut told 22News. “We opened the door, actually and we were looking out, it’s pretty amazing, the leaves were falling all over, the hail was coming down, some as big as grapes.”

Despite the heavy hail, 22News received only a few reports of minor damage across the region.

