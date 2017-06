WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month.

Westfield Police Captain Mike McCabe said there is an arrest warrant out for James Gordon. Gordon was seen in Chicopee Thursday morning.

McCabe said Gordon has known ties to a Springfield gang, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, or see him, do not approach him, call Westfield Police or 911.