WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield man has been arrested in connection with a recent seizure of nearly 1,000 bags of heroin.

According to the Westfield Police Department, Dylin Wainscott, 21, had an active warrant for his arrest for trafficking in heroin.

According to Westfield police, many calls led to the suspects location led to the suspects arrest around 5:55 p.m., Thursday night.