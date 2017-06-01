Videos offer chilling view of Pulse massacre

(NBC News) – The Orlando Police Department has released body camera video from the officers who responded to the Pulse nightclub massacre.

The newly released video shows the chaos officers encountered when they arrived at the club.

Police officers can be seen running in all directions with their weapons drawn.

People run out of the club, frightened, being told by police officers to put their hands up and run across the street to safety.

Inside the club, officers encountered mayhem as they searched for survivors to rescue and encountered gunman Omar Mateen, who had taken several hostages.

Mateen was killed after a three-hour standoff.

The shooting was one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history, leaving 49 people dead and 53 others injured.

