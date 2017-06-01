VA facility receives award for energy conservation

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The VA Central Western Massachusetts has recently been recognized for going green. Their biggest accomplishment was cutting their solid waste in half last year.

Environmental Protection Specialist Robert Michalik told 22News that the VA Center made it their priority to use more recyclable goods in 2016.

Their hard work was recognized at their annual gala last month, receiving the Greenhealth Partner for Change award.

While waste reduction played a huge part, Michalik said the VA made other changes, too.

“We’ve moved to LED lighting, which helps with energy conservation,” Michalik explained. “We’re also decreasing our water consumption.”

The VA also recently installed a new boiler plant to further reduce their emissions.

They were one of 180 veterans facilities to receive the Greenhealth Partner for Change award. It’s only given to health care organizations that have data and documentation to prove their success.