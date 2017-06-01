Trump pulling U.S. out of Paris climate agreement

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States will leave the Paris Agreement, an international accord designed to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Speaking at the White House Rose Garden Thursday afternoon, the president said that the climate agreement served as an example of Washington politicians entering an agreement that disadvantages the United States, to the benefit of other countries.

The climate agreement was agreed-to under the Obama Administration in 2015, and signed by 195 countries.

Trump said that following the agreement could have resulted in the loss of 2.7 million American jobs, particularly in manufacturing. He said that the agreement places tight restrictions on energy production and industry in the United States, but does not make similar requirements of developing economies such as those of India and China, or even more established economies, such as those in western Europe.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump said.

Reaction from Democrats to the much-expected announcement was immediate. Springfield Congressman Richard Neal released a statement saying that the decision to withdraw from the agreement puts the United States on the “wrong side of history on one of the most important global challenges of our time.”

“More than 190 countries support the Paris climate agreement, but with President Trump’s decision today to withdraw from the accord, the United States now joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only other countries not participating in the global alliance to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The administration that consistently denies the existence of climate change has now abandoned an international effort to preserve and protect our environment,” Neal wrote.

The president said that he wants to work with Democrats to re-negotiate the United State’s place in the Paris Agreement. Otherwise, he said that he would like to come up with a whole new international deal on climate to replace Paris.

Video courtesy of NBC.