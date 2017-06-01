Three high school girls taken to the hospital after eating brownies laced with pot

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Northfield police are investigating an incident at Pioneer Valley Regional School, where three girls became sick and were taken to the hospital, after eating brownies laced with pot at a school dance on Friday.

“It’s a small school. Everyone knows each other and we all get along pretty good, so I’m surprised to see this happen,” said Hunter Cote, a senior at Pioneer Valley Regional School.

Northfield Police said they found the girls complaining of dizziness, nausea, and difficulty breathing after consuming the brownies. One girl was found lying on the floor.

More than 400 students attend the Northfield school. It acts as the main high school for children from the towns of Northfield, Leyden, Berrnardston, and Warwick. Students told 22News they’re hoping the girls have quick recovery.

“I hope they feel better, and I hope they can get back and to school and stuff, hope they can finish out the year good,” senior Jacob Hill said.

Police said one student brought the brownies and shared them with the other two.They believe the brownies contained a concentrated form of pot, which has a higher content of THC, the chemical which causes a person to get high.

The Pioneer Valley Regional School District Superintendent said the girls will be suspended for violating the school’s code of conduct.