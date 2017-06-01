Terminally ill Springfield man recognized for work with hearing impaired students

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob Charland of Springfield, has dedicated himself to more than 200 children who’ve received bicycles that he has repaired.

On Thursday, the Willie Ross School for the Deaf in Longmeadow recognized Charland as a community partner.

He’s provided jobs of the more than 60 deaf or hearing impaired students attending Willie Ross.

Charland, who has a terminal illness, wants to contribute all he can with the time he has left.

“I’ve been teaching automotive for the school for several year now at Lyndale Garage,” Charland told 22News. “The students are bussed there. They work with me.”

Executive Director Bert Carter announced an expanded role for Willie Ross School for the Deaf.

Carter said Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission the Longmeadow school will now help hearing impaired young people as far away as Southborough in Worcester County.

Students will be provided with schooling and then jobs.