State Police searching for three credit card fraud suspects

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police need your help identifying three people, believed to be involved in credit card fraud cases, in several states.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office said three people visited a Walmart in western Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island this past March.

They’re suspected of making thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases. The D.A.’s office said they’ve traveled together in a white Ford Expedition EL SUV.

If you recognize anyone, call the Massachusetts State Police.

