State police looking to identify credit card fraud suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police detectives are searching for three people they believe are involved in multiple credit card fraud cases in western and central Massachusetts.

In a release sent to 22News, Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon says the crimes took place in March, when the suspects visited several Walmart stores and used stolen credit card information to make purchases worth thousands of dollars.

The suspects traveled together in a white Ford Expedition SUV, which Leydon says could have been a rental car with Rhode Island or other out-of-state plates.

If you recognize any of the suspects, or have any information regarding the crime, you’re asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5936. You can also send anonymous tips by texting “SOLVE” to 274-637.