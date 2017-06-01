State awards over $800-K in school technology grants

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Forty schools across the state will receive $847,059 in funding for technology infrastructure projects to support digital learning.

The Digital Connections Partnership Schools Grant is a matching state grant program that will help public schools strengthen 21st-century teaching and learning through the use of technology such as Wi-Fi and increased broadband access.Grant recipients were selected through a competitive application process.

Administered by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Office of Municipal and School Technology at MassIT, the program provides state funds to increase the discounts communities receive from E-rate, a federal program that provides technology discounts to schools and libraries.

The following local schools will be awarded grants:

Belchertown High School, Belchertown – $25,370

Green River School, Greenfield – $3,165

Early Learning School, Greenfield – $3,874

Quaboag Regional High School, Quaboag Regional – $16,682

Warren School, Quaboag Regional – $11,473

West Brookfield School, Quaboag Regional – $7,547