Springfield police searching for breaking and entering suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify a man who they say broke into an office building early last month and ransacked desks.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, the suspect broke into the Baystate Health administrative offices on Chestnut Street May 7, by shattering a side glass door.

Inside the administrative building, the suspect shattered the glass of a vending machine in addition to going through employee’s desks.

The man caught on surveillance footage was wearing a hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crime, with his face partially covered.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.