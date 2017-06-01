Severe thunderstorm brings back memories for some Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been six years since a powerful tornado destroyed entire streets in Springfield.

One of those neighborhoods, in East Forest Park, has undergone some serious changes.

Some scars still remain, both physical and emotional, and Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms brought back the horrifying memories of June 1st, 2011.

Helen Tuzzio of Springfield told 22News, “Every storm you worry. I ran outside and looked at all the clouds and, yes, you do worry, but thank God you don’t have the trees now. If anything were to happen, we know no trees are going to come crashing down.”

Families who lived in this neighborhood for decades saw it destroyed in seconds.

Several of the new homes are now for sale, as a new generation of people move into the neighborhood who did not live through that day on Pennsylvania Avenue.