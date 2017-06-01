Rep. Angelo Puppolo named Chairman of Committee on Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Angelo Puppolo’s has been named Chairman of the Committee on Technology and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Several state lawmakers were in Springfield Thursday night, to celebrate Puppolo’s new leadership position. Puppolo told 22News, the committee deals with everything from technology issues, to federal funding.

As chairman, he said he’ll make sure Massachusetts continues to get the money it needs.

“We’re also making sure some of the key earmarks stay there,” Puppolo said. “That’s important for making sure the organizations, whether they’re big community organizations or smaller, individual associations or groups, we continue to have that funding, and that money that’s there for them.

Massachusetts receives federal money for everything from education, to fighting the opioid epidemic.