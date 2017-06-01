Preview The Originals: Phantomesque

(CW) – Executive Producer Michael Narducci talks about Friday’s new episode of The Originals.

After the devastating events of the previous episode, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) requests that his estranged siblings Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) and Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic) return home to stand by their family against The Hollow. Meanwhile, Freya (Riley Voelkel) recruits Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) for a dangerous journey that will put both their lives at risk — but may be the sole means of saving someone they love. Elsewhere, tensions rise when Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) leads a hunt for The Hollow — putting him on a collision course with the person he was least prepared to face. Finally, as Kol continues to mourn the loss of Davina, he is forced to consider the lengths he’d go to see her again.

Daniel Gillies directed the episode written by K.C. Perry & Kyle Arrington (#410). The episode airs on June 2, 2017.

