President Trump says climate deal affected American jobs

WEST SPRINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump on Thursday, announced America’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.

The president claimed the deal benefited other countries at the direct expense of American jobs and economic growth.

“So we’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. And if we can that’s great. And if we can’t that’s fine,” President Trump said.

Calling the Paris Accord a massive redistribution of United States wealth to other countries, President Trump today pulled out of the deal.

He promised to negotiate a new deal that’s environmentally friendly, but not at the expense of American businesses and jobs.

“I’m gonna wait and see,” Denise Labelle of West Springfield told 22News. “If he said he’s pulling out of it, then I have to trust the president and think that he made the right decision.”

“I don’t think that we need to be part of an organization to breathe clean air and contribute to the clean air effort,” Donna Rawson of West Springfield said.

The process of America’s withdrawal won’t begin until 2019 at the earliest.