Postal worker’s purse stolen during mail truck break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Witnesses helped quickly lead Springfield police to a man accused of breaking into a postal truck downtown on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, that suspect, Edgar Rivera-Duran, 21, of Springfield, is charged with breaking and entering in a motor vehicle and larceny over $250.

Delaney says that a witness approached two police officers, pointing out the crime that was going on in an alleyway near Taylor Street. He says that police were able to take Rivera-Duran into custody without incident.

Another witness told police that she saw the suspect take the postal workers’ purse out of the front seat after smashing the passenger-side window.

Arriving back at her truck, the postal worker reported that her missing purse had contained her keys and credit cards, among other items. Delaney says that police were unable to recover the purse, and believe that it may have been taken by other people who had been standing around in the area while the crime was taking place.

Rivera-Duran will be arraigned in Springfield District Court Thursday.

