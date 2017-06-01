Plainridge Park Casino hit with $65,000 fine

BOSTON (State House News Service) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission levied a $65,000 fine upon Plainridge Park Casino for repeatedly not complying with minimum security staffing requirements at the Plainville slots parlor.

Between Dec. 26, 2016 and Jan. 7, 2017, and again on Jan. 14, 2017, agents from the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau reviewed Plainridge’s security staffing levels. The agents performed random checks of each security position on 46 occasions, and determined the slots parlor, owned by Penn National Gaming, was out of compliance during 12 of the 46 checks, the Gaming Commission said.

“Security staffing levels are of critical importance because of the security department’s role in ensuring public safety and maintaining the physical security of the casino complex, its employees, guests, property, the prevention of underage gambling, and the monitoring of alcohol consumption,” Gaming Commission Executive Director Ed Bedrosian said in a statement.

Plainridge Park waived its right to a hearing on the matter by agreeing to the $65,000 fine, the Gaming Commission said, and the casino “is taking proactive steps to remedy this matter including enhanced measures for managing the security department and additional training on regulatory compliance for all security employees.”

Plainridge posted its third best month since opening in 2015 in April, taking in $14.3 million in gross gaming revenue from $174.8 million in wagers.

The slots parlor is so far the only gambling facility to open in Massachusetts under the 2011 expanded gaming act.

Resort casinos are under development in Springfield and Everett.

MGM Springfield is expected to open its doors in September 2018 and Wynn Boston Harbor casino in Everett in June 2019.