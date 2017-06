SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for whoever shot a 55-year-old man and two cars in the city’s McKnight neighborhood Thursday night.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News detectives recovered seven 9 millimeter shell casings near Brown and Bay Streets.

Delaney said the victim was shot in his upper arm, and will be okay.

Delaney said two vehicles were targeted as well.

Police are working to identify suspects. No arrests so far.