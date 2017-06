(KFOR) – A homicide suspect is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon through northwest Oklahoma City.

At one point, officials said the suspect was driving over 80 miles per hour. He eventually crashed the SUV into a power pole.

Officers apprehended Christopher Lamont Carter, 23, at the scene. Carter was wanted in connection to a homicide in Oklahoma City earlier this month.

