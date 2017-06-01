Monte Carlo in West Springfield closing after 83 years

Restaurant will remain open through the end of the month

Published:
The Monte Carlo on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield is seen here in a WWLP file image.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A landmark West Springfield restaurant is shutting down after more than 80 years in business.

The Monte Carlo on Memorial Avenue will close at the end of the month. Gina Pugliano, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband Fred, told 22News that the family-run Italian restaurant will continue to serve lunch and dinner through June 30.

Pugliano said that the family’s decision to close was difficult, but that it has been a pleasure to serve the people of the greater Springfield area since 1934.

