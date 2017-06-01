Man convicted in UMass student overdose death to be sentenced

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of causing a UMass student’s overdose death is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

A jury found 28-year-old Jesse Carrillo guilty of involuntary manslaughter earlier this week in the 2013 overdose death of 20-year-old Eric Sinacori.

The jury deliberated for seven hours before making the verdict. Carrillo was also convicted of heroin distribution.

Sinacori was found dead at an off campus apartment in Amherst on October 4th, 2013.

Prosecutors say Carrillo provided Sinacori with heroin, which resulted in his death.

The case gained national attention after it was later revealed that Sinacori had been working for the UMass Police Department at the time of his death. Sinacori died 10 months after he became a UMass police informant.

