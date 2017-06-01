Legoland names Lego-giraffe after boy who died

BOSTON (CNN) – Legoland in Massachusetts honored a family’s late son who died from a congenital heart defect.
The theme park renamed a giant Lego model featuring the six-year-old’s favorite animal.
Watch the video above for more information.
