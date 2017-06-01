Legoland names Lego-giraffe after boy who died

Mary Saladna, WCVB Published:

BOSTON (CNN) – Legoland in Massachusetts honored a family’s late son who died from a congenital heart defect.

The theme park renamed a giant Lego model featuring the six-year-old’s favorite animal.

Watch the video above for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s