Lawmakers considering changing states time zone

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers are considering changing the state’s time zone. We change the clocks twice a year, once in spring and then in the fall, but you may not have to if Massachusetts switches to permanent daylight saving time.

State lawmakers are considering putting Massachusetts on Atlantic Standard Time year round, giving us an extra hour of daylight in the evening.

This would save us from having to change the clocks twice a year. The state’s time zone commission heard from experts Wednesday, on how the switch could impact public health and children.

One doctor told 22News that the change could have a negative effect on children’s health and safety if school start times aren’t moved later.

In some cases, sunrise would be an hour later, causing many children to go to school in the dark.

“If school starts at 7:30 a.m., that means that high school students are driving themselves to school well before there’s any light whatsoever,” Judith Owens from the Center for Pediatric Sleep Disorders at Boston Children’s Hospital, told 22News.

This was the committee’s last public hearing and they’re expected to release recommendations to the state by the end of this month.