Interstate 391 North re-opened after car fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Interstate 391 has re-opened after a car fire closed the Holyoke portion of the highway, Thursday night.
State Trooper John Blanchard told 22News at the time that all traffic was being diverted off Exit 5.
No one was hurt.
