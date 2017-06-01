Girls sickened after eating pot brownies at school dance

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating after three freshmen girls at a Massachusetts high school were taken to the hospital after eating brownies laced with a concentrated form of marijuana.

Northfield Chief Robert Leighton says the girls complained of dizziness, nausea and difficulty breathing after eating the brownies during a dance at Pioneer Valley Regional School last Friday. He says one girl was found on the floor.

The chief says one student brought the brownies and shared them with the other two. Police are trying to figure out how the girl got what he thinks was a marijuana concentrate, which has a higher content of THC, the chemical that causes the plant’s high.

Superintendent Ruth Miller says the girls face suspension for violating the school’s code of conduct.