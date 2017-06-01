Girls sickened after eating pot brownies at school dance

Treats believed to have been laced with marijuana concentrate

Associated Press Published: Updated:

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating after three freshmen girls at a Massachusetts high school were taken to the hospital after eating brownies laced with a concentrated form of marijuana.

Northfield Chief Robert Leighton says the girls complained of dizziness, nausea and difficulty breathing after eating the brownies during a dance at Pioneer Valley Regional School last Friday. He says one girl was found on the floor.

The chief says one student brought the brownies and shared them with the other two. Police are trying to figure out how the girl got what he thinks was a marijuana concentrate, which has a higher content of THC, the chemical that causes the plant’s high.

Superintendent Ruth Miller says the girls face suspension for violating the school’s code of conduct.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s