Five indicted in massive fentanyl bust

(KSL) – A Utah man charged last year with making hundreds of thousands of illicit fentanyl pills in his home apparently had partners who allegedly helped him sell the drugs on the darknet.

A federal grand jury Wednesday indicted three men and two women in connection with what U.S. Attorney John Huber described as an international drug ring ran out of some of Utah’s “most respected neighborhoods and communities.”

“What we feared and hoped somehow would stay away has arrived in spades,” he said. “Fentanyl is as dangerous as it gets.”

Huber said it was one of the largest fentanyl operations that federal authorities have seen nationwide.

