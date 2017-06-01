First night of the Forest Park Concert Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Forest Park, were able to enjoy some music Thursday afternoon!

This was the first night of the concert series, that’ll be held every Thursday in June. ‘Dee Reilly & Her Band’ performed country and classic American music this Thursday.

Residents gathered at the Forest Park Theatre for the event.

Gloria Fernandes of Springfield told 22News she hopes to attend all of the concerts, “It’s a beautiful venue here, and I think everybody should come out here to these concerts during the summer time.”

The concert series is free to the public.

The line-up of concerts is as follows:

June 1st : Dee Reilly & Her Band

: Dee Reilly & Her Band June 8th : Leon Spradley

: Leon Spradley June 15th : Dee Reilly & Her Band

: Dee Reilly & Her Band June 22nd: The Manzi Family Band