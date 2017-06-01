Three without a home after Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at a two-family home early Thursday morning, after a neighbor saw the fire from outside on her way to work.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. on the vacant second floor of the 115 Ranney Street home. He said there were three adults home on the first floor at the time of the fire, but they all were able to get out safely.

When 22News crews got there, an upper level window was cut out and a portion of the home’s roof was burnt. The flames have been put out, but Springfield firefighters are still going through the home to make sure the fire is completely out.

Leger said he estimates the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the home and $10,000 in damage to a neighboring home.

The American Red Cross will be helping those affected by the fire find somewhere to stay.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Springfield Fire Department.