Easthampton police appoint new school resource officer

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti told 22News over the phone that the former school resource officer, Officer Schadel, is on leave.

Officer Schadel is the father of the Easthampton High School student who allegedly posted a racial comment online that lead to a fight last March.

After meeting with School Superintendent Nancy Follansbee last week, Chief Alberti assigned Officer Rogalski as the temporary liaison officer for the school district.

Officer Rogalski was picked because of his positive experiences with the school community. His duties will be split between the elementary, middle, and high school. The temporary assignment is only until the end of the school year.

Chief Alberti says applications for a full-time position won’t be open until the end of the summer. He says it’s been a sensitive subject within the police department, and wants to take time this summer to diffuse the situation.

