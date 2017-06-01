Eastfield Mall helps women dress for success

EASTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastfield Mall Carnival began Thursday night, to help benefit Dress for Success.

Dress for Success is a non-profit organization that provides professional clothing for disadvantaged women.

The organization has a boutique in the Eastfield Mall. Anyone who donated Thursday, received a ticket for a free ride.

One woman explained to 22News how this event helps the organization.

“I think it just speaks to their involvement in the community as well as Eastfield Mall and their commitment to Dress for Success and helping women strive to be better,” Margaret Tantillo said.

The carnival will be held through Sunday, ending at 9 p.m.