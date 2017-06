SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dense fog is causing low visibility Thursday morning.

Wednesday night’s storms and downpours left a lot of moisture in the ground, which is now showing itself as dense fog.

Plan to give yourself some extra time for your morning commute to work or school, as visibility is less than a mile.

Fog will slowly give way to sunshine between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m.