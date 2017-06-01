Downed tree causing power outages in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource crews are working to restore power in Deerfield Thursday morning.

According to the Deerfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the outage is due to a downed tree. They say a crew working for Pan Am Railways was working on the tree at the time.

Deefield police said Eversource is working as fast as safely possible to restore power in the area.

The Eversource outage map indicated that nearly 400 people were without power in Deerfield around 8:30 a.m. By 8:50 a.m., only two customers remained without power.