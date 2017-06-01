Downed tree causing power outages in Deerfield

Nearly 400 without power in Deerfield

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Deerfield Police Department

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource crews are working to restore power in Deerfield Thursday morning.

According to the Deerfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the outage is due to a downed tree. They say a crew working for Pan Am Railways was working on the tree at the time.

Deefield police said Eversource is working as fast as safely possible to restore power in the area.

Photo courtesy Deerfield Police Department

The Eversource outage map indicated that nearly 400 people were without power in Deerfield around 8:30 a.m. By 8:50 a.m., only two customers remained without power.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s