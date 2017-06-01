Congressman Richard Neal addresses more than a thousand STCC graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people filled the MassMutual Center for Springfield Technical Community College’s 50th commencement tonight.

Congressman Richard Neal delivered the commencement address to the 1,100 graduates receiving diplomas and certificates.

Neal spoke about STCC’s 50 year anniversary and the impact the college has had on the community.

One graduate told 22News attending a Community College is a great way to avoid large education debt.

“They don’t push it enough in high school,” Veronica Hardy, an STCC graduate from Agawam said. “It can save you so much money, even just to get English out of the way. Like, why would you spend thousands of dollars taking English 101 when you can take it here for $600?”

The STCC graduates’ ages ranged from 18 to 73-years-old. STCC opened its doors in 1967 and has more than 38,000 alumni.