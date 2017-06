CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee firefighters are working to get a factory building fire on Front Street under control.

The fire started about 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

22News is unsure if it is a vacant building or an active business. There were firefighters from Chicopee, Springfield and Holyoke at the location.

Windows on the upper floors have been blocked by bricks.