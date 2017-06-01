Caught on Cam: Sex toy heist

John Treanor, KSNV Published: Updated:

(KSNV/NBC News) – Las Vegas police are searching for burglars who carried out an X-rated heist.

Security video shows the two men breaking through the side door of the LELO warehouse on Friday, May, 26. The thieves took off with at least 30,000 condoms.

On Saturday morning, they returned and drove a car through the delivery door and stole more than $6,000 worth of sex toys.

“The first time it happens you’re in awe that the building and the product has been violated.” LELO’s David Sovo tells us. “The second time I was less surprised than the first one.”

While the robbery may have cost the company thousands in merchandise, it hasn’t cost LELO their sense of humor.

LELO blogged about it on their website, writing; “What kind of party are these people having?”

Related: Man charged in scheme to sell paintings from $500M art heist

Read more: http://bit.ly/2rtBm04

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s