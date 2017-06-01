Business leaders encouraged to rent at Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Close to 200 business leaders are touring Springfield’s renovated Union Station, led by Congressman Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Sarno told 22News that the goal of the tour is to show off the station, in hopes of inspiring businesses to move into the remaining space in the top two floors of the station, as well as in spaces surrounding the station.

On Wednesday, the city announced that all of the retail space on the main concourse has been occupied, with a Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, a sit-down restaurant called “The Whistle Stop,” and a convenience store occupying those locations.

Dietz and Company Architects has rented space in the upper floors of Union Station, but there is still a lot of commercial space that is available.

The renovation of Union Station is some 40 years in the making, as Union Station had shut down in the early 1970s. After it opens later this month, Union Station will provide Amtrak train service, and serve as the hub for Peter Pan Bus Lines and PVTA bus service.

