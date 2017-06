SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are searching for a man who broke into the Baystate Health Administrative Offices last month.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the burglar broke in through a side glass door of the building on Chestnut street on May 7th. He ransacked desks, and broke into the vending machine.

If you recognize him, or have any information, you’re asked to call Springfield Police.