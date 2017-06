SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Church bells rang in honor of the tornado that ripped through western Massachusetts six years ago, Thursday.

That church bell was at Cathedral of Saint Michael the Archangel on State Street in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a moment of silence to all city residents at 4:38 p.m., the time the tornado touched down in Springfield.

The moment of silence is in honor of those who died and those whose lives were turned upside down by the tornado.