Atlantic hurricane season officially underway

This satellite image taken Friday, Oct. 2, 2015 at 8:45 a.m. EDT, and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Joaquin of the Bahamas. (NOAA via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – June 1 is the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, one that some forecasters believe could be more active than in years past. The outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that there is a 45% probability of an above-normal season in terms of tropical activity, with a 35% probability of a near-normal season.

An average hurricane season would include 12 named storms, six of which become hurricanes, and three of which become major hurricanes (those that reach category 3 or higher).

Even though hurricane season is officially just beginning, we already saw our first named storm this year. Tropical Storm Arlene formed in April.

Here are the names that will be used for tropical systems this year:

  • Arlene
  • Bret
  • Cindy
  • Don
  • Franklin
  • Gert
  • Harvey
  • Irma
  • Jose
  • Katia
  • Lee
  • Maria
  • Nate
  • Ophelia
  • Philippe
  • Rina
  • Sean
  • Tammy
  • Vince
  • Whitney

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

