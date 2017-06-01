81 year-old woman found murdered; people looking for her car

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a car that belonged to an elderly woman who was found murdered in her suburban Boston apartment late Wednesday night.

The body of 81 year-old Laura Shifrina was found late Wednesday night at her Needham home. Shifrina’s daughter made the discovery when she came to check on her mother. It is possible that the victim may have been killed days before.

State police say that they are looking for Shifrina’s car, a red 2011 Ford Fiesta with Massachusetts license plate number 1BD 712. If you see the vehicle, you are urged to call 911 and not approach the car.

An autopsy on Shifrina will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.