81 year-old woman found murdered; people looking for her car

Laura Shifrina's body discovered by her daughter Wednesday night

By Published:
Image Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a car that belonged to an elderly woman who was found murdered in her suburban Boston apartment late Wednesday night.

The body of 81 year-old Laura Shifrina was found late Wednesday night at her Needham home. Shifrina’s daughter made the discovery when she came to check on her mother. It is possible that the victim may have been killed days before.

State police say that they are looking for Shifrina’s car, a red 2011 Ford Fiesta with Massachusetts license plate number 1BD 712. If you see the vehicle, you are urged to call 911 and not approach the car.

An autopsy on Shifrina will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s