Woman charged with stealing $90,000 from a 90-year-old man

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Pittsfield woman has been charged with stealing nearly $90,000 from a 90-year-old man she was hired to care for.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 51-year-old Jeanne Chaplin was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty to larceny over $250 from a person over 60.

Dalton police started investigating in October when the man’s family reported a large amount of money missing from his bank account.

Police say Chaplin essentially gave herself a raise, taking the man to the bank three to five times a week to make cash withdrawals to pay her about $900 a week. She was at first paid $550 per week.

Chaplin told police the man’s daughter had suggested the raise and some of the money was withdrawn to pay the man’s monthly expenses.