Westfield police still searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a car they say struck two pedestrians on Elm Street Saturday night.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau’s Facebook page, the suspected vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2012 gray, four-door sedan. Westfield police say they believe the vehicle will have damage to the center of the hood, and possibly to the front bumper, grill, and windshield.

Westfield police say the two pedestrians, identified as a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were crossing Elm Street on a marked crosswalk around 9:00 p.m. when they were hit. The driver allegedly continued to travel northbound on Elm Street after the crash.

If you have any information regarding the crash, or believe you have seen the described vehicle, you’re asked to call the Westfield Police Department Traffic Bureau at 413-562-5411, extension 3.