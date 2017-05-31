Ware residents told to boil tap water before use due to fecal indication

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Ware is warning residents about their drinking water due to possible fecal contamination.

The town issued a boil order after a water sample tested positive for a fecal indicator, which means the water may be contaminated with either human or animal wastes.

Residents are being warned not to drink their tap water, unless they boil it first.

In a release sent to 22News, the Ware Department of Public Works said the water sample was collected from one of four wells on Friday, in water that hadn’t been treated yet.

While the problem is being corrected, Ware residents are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it, or to use bottled water.

Residents should also discard all ice, beverages, and food made with the tap water before Friday, May 26.

The DPW recently took new samples from treated water in the well, and are expected to release those results Wednesday.