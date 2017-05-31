Trump’s lawyer to testify

Tracie Potts, NBC Published:

(NBC News) – The White House is neither confirming nor denying allegations that President Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner attempted to establish back channel communications with Russia prior to the inauguration.

“In general terms, back channels are an appropriate part of diplomacy,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who originally took the fifth, has now agreed to provide some documents, and the president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, says he’ll testify if Congress issues a subpoena.

Lawmakers want a list of Cohen’s Russian contacts.

