Trial to begin for ex-Springfield cop accused of stealing from evidence room

Trial date was postponed twice

Kevin Burnham is seen here in a WWLP file image from January 2016.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday for a retired Springfield police officer accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from the police department’s evidence locker.

Retired Officer Kevin Burnham, who had been the department’s narcotics evidence officer for decades, is accused of stealing the cash from 170 different drug cases between 2009 and 2014. His trial was originally scheduled to begin in December of 2016, but was postponed twice due to a medical condition.

Burnham retired from the Springfield police force in the summer of 2014. At the time of his retirement, he had been the longest-serving Springfield police officer.

 

