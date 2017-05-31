Train hero: “I’m just trying to heal”

(KGW) – Micah Fletcher, one of three men stabbed during last week’s racist attack on a Portland, Oregon train, says he’s having a hard time processing what happened to him.

Fletcher said he’s unsure how to move on after the attack, so he’s focusing on trying to get better.

“I got stabbed in the neck on my way to work, randomly, by a stranger I don’t know, for trying to just be a nice person,” said the 21-year-old Portland State University student. “Like, I don’t know what to do after that, you know.

“I’m healing. That’s what I’m doing. As much as I can, in whatever way I can,” he said.

On May 26, 35-year-old Jeremy Christian allegedly stabbed three men who were trying to protect a Muslim woman and a black woman, after Christian shouted racial and anti-Muslim slurs at them.

Rick John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Southeast Portland, were stabbed to death. Fletcher was also stabbed but survived his injuries.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ro7VMS