Throw the perfect party with onion dip, quesadillas, and chocolate chip cookies!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What better way to celebrate Seth than with delicious food, perfect for any party! Chef Bill Collins from chefbill.com showed us how to make homemade onion dip, Chef John Slattery, General Manager and Head Chef of Papp’s Bar and Grill showed us how to make beef tenderloin quesadillas, and Tinky Weisblat from tinkycooks.com showed us how to make chocolate chip cookies.

Classic Onion Dip

chefbill.com

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large onions, peeled and sliced

2 shallots, peeled and minced

1 pint (16 oz) sour cream

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 chives, minced

1. In a large skillet, preheated over a medium-low heat, add the olive oil and then the onions. Slowly sauté the onions until they’re browned, almost completely, soft, and sweet. Add the shallots, and cook for another 10-15 minutes, until the onions are soft and cooked through. Season to taste with salt and pepper. This will take 40-50 minutes. May be done up to three days ahead. (SEE NOTES BELOW).

2. After the onions have cooled, chop them into bite-sized pieces.

3. Whisk together the sour cream and mayonnaise, and add the onions, garlic powder and chives.

4. Chill for at least three hours, and serve with potato chips or fresh vegetables.

Yield: approximately 2 ½ cups

Caramelized onion notes:

The skillet should be over a medium or medium-low heat.

There should be a faint “sizzle” in the pan

If the pan is too hot, the onions are starting to stick after a while, and the bottom of the pan is starting to get brown, add 2-3 tablespoons of water to the pan to deglaze it. If you add too much water, that’s

okay. The excess water will evaporate.

This is not a fast process. It will take 35-50 minutes.

You do not have to constantly stir the onions. Just keep and eye on them to make sure the heat is neither too high or too low.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 12 to 14 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (1 stick) sweet butter at room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup flour

1-1/4 cups blended oatmeal (oatmeal pulverized into a powder in your blender)

1/2 cup pecans, also pulverized (optional but good)

1 cup chocolate chips

2 ounces milk chocolate, cut into small chunks

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cream together the butter and the sugars. Beat in the egg, followed by the baking powder and salt. Stir in the flour; then the oatmeal, pecans, and chocolate.

Shape the dough into balls-either 6 large ones or 12 medium ones. Place them on parchment- or silicone-covered cookie sheets and bake them until the brown nicely, about 12 to 14 minutes. Let the cookies cool on the sheets for a couple of minutes; then remove them to a wire rack to cool.