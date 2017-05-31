Terminally ill Springfield man donates 40 bikes to children in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob Charland is once again donating bikes to children in need, Wednesday. The bikes are in Springfield and will soon be heading to Holyoke.

It’s been more than a month since 22News first told you about Bob Charland, a terminally ill man who is spending whatever time he has left helping fix up bikes to give to children in need.

Since then, donations have been flooding in to Charland, so many that he is going to donate about 40 bikes to children in need in Holyoke.

Charland and some other volunteers loaded up the bikes that will be heading to Lawrence Elementary School in Springfield very soon.

The children don’t know he’s coming so this will come as a surprise to them.

He’s also joined by AAA who will be handing out helmets to all the kids who get bikes. Some people have been donating bikes that need work, others have donated brand new bikes.

Charland hopes that his work has inspired others to give back to their communities.